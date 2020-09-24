Blythewood Historical Society opens second phase of museum

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Historical Society & Museum will host a grand opening of phase two of its museum design at the Langford-Nord House on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 3 – 5 p.m.

Museum officials will meet outside for a short welcome and introduction, then proceed inside in small groups to allow for social distancing, with masks required.

“We will display a variety of Historical Society and museum treasures,” Administrative Manager Margaret Kelly said.

The event is free and open to the public. The Langford-Nord House is located at 100 McNulty Street in Blythewood.

For info., contact Kelly at 803-333-8133 Tues. – Thurs. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.