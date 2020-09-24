Fairfield County offices re-opening Oct. 5

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County offices will reopen to the public on Oct. 5. The government complex, has been closed to the public except by appointment since March 19.

“To keep our customers and employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, we request that everyone wear a face mask while in the building and practice social distancing,” Deputy County Administrator Laura Johnson said. “We just ask that everyone observe the CDC’s requirements and be considerate of others’ health and wellbeing.”

In compliance with a Supreme Court order, face masks and temperature checks are required for entry into the Courthouse.

Fairfield County Parks and Recreation facilities will be open to adult activities (Cardio Bounce, Zumba, Soul Line Dancing and Pickle Ball.)