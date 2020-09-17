Homeless man stabbed in downtown Winnsboro

By

WINNSBORO – When Winnsboro Department of Public Safety officers responded to a reported stabbing incident near the corner of Moultrie Street and S. Congress Street in downtown Winnsboro at about 10:45 Saturday morning, they found a 62-year-old homeless man “lying on the ground, bleeding profusely from his chest.”

Lawson

While the officers provide first aid, the man told them that he had been stabbed by another man named Alfonzo Lawson in front of the ABC store down the street, according to the police report.

The victim said that after he was stabbed, he ran to the location where the officers found him. After EMS arrived, the victim was transferred by ambulance to Prisma Hospital in Richland County.

Lawson, 65, was charged with assault and battery with intent to kill.

WDPS Chief John Seibles said on Tuesday that the victim had undergone a second surgery that day and was in stable condition.

There was no information about what led to the stabbing.