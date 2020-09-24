Mackey wins RC Council Dist. 9 seat

By

COLUMBIA – By 46 votes, Jesica Mackey won a special Democratic primary runoff in Richland County Council’s District 9 on Tuesday, and has most likely secured the seat in the upcoming November election. There is no Republican challenger.

Mackey, a public relations executive, with 631 votes (52 percent) bested Jonnieka Farr, a business analyst, with 585 votes (48 percent).

A portion of the far eastern side of Blythewood, including part of LongCreek Plantation subdivision, is represented by District 9.

During the Sept. 9 primary, Farr finished with 39 percent of the vote to Mackey’s 34 percent, setting up a runoff. Cody Pressley finished third, and Angela Addison finished fourth.

Mackey will take the seat that was previously held by Councilman Calvin “Chip” Jackson who died unexpectedly on Aug. 7, after winning the Democratic Primary in June over Farr in a runoff. Jackson was finishing his first term on council. He had previously served as chairman of the Richland Two school board.

The Richland County election commission will certify the race on Thursday.