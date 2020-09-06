Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Winnsboro

By

WINNSBORO – The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run incident that killed a pedestrian in Winnsboro Sunday morning.

The incident happened about 1 a.m., near the intersection of 11th and Maple Streets in Winnsboro, said Master Trooper Gary Miller. That’s about 30 miles north of Columbia.

A car, thought to be a 2000 to 2005 Chevrolet Impala, was heading west on 11th Street when it ran off the road to the right and mounted the sidewalk, hitting and killing the pedestrian, according to Miller.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the pedestrian after notifying the next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be posted as it becomes available.