Record turnout for FF Electric election

During Fairifeld Electric’s annual meeting, 35 members won prizes. Thomas Black, Vice President of Engineering spun the barrel for the drawing; employee Ashley Stoutland picked the winners and Vice President of Member Services Doug Payne announced the winners.

BLYTHEWOOD – More than 3,500 members participated in the 2020 Fairfield Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting, held Aug. 24 through Aug. 28, and a record number of votes were cast in the election to seat four board members.

In a hotly contested race, two newcomers beat out long time incumbents for seats in Dist. 1 and Dist. 3. Peggy Swearingen of Winnsboro, with 2,384 votes, bested incumbent Allen Beer of Richburg with 832 votes for the District 1 seat. Derial Ogburn of Lugoff took the District 3 seat with 1,803 votes over Peggy Jeffcoat of Blythewood with 1,291 votes.

Swearingen and Ogburn

Incumbents Kenny Miles and Robert Entzminger ran unopposed for the At-Large District.

Due to COVID-19, members did not attend the business meeting in person. Drive-thru registration and voting was held for five days in different locations throughout the membership area, and the meeting concluded with the business meeting on Friday, Aug. 28, which was live streamed on the co-op’s website.

Fairfield Electric Cooperative CEO Bruce Bacon presents the keys for the grand prize 2008 Chevrolet Impala to Dawn Macklin of Ridgeway. The second grand prize winner was Angela Moody and the winner of the third grand prize was John Washington Jr. | Photos: Barbara Ball

Fairfield Electric Co-op Prize Winners

GRAND PRIZE: Dawn E. Macklin, Ridgeway – Grand Prize, 2008 Chevrolet Impala

SECOND PRIZE: Angela Moody In Care of Betty Moody, Columbia – Husqvarna 48″ Riding Lawn Mower

THIRD PRIZE: John Washington, Jr., Winnsboro – $500.00 Credit on Power Bill

Johnny or Debra Wilson, Winnsboro – Home Air Purifier

James Kennedy, Winnsboro – $200.00 Credit on Power Bill

Sherry Schneider, Blythewood – $100.00 Credit on Power Bill

Buddy or Frances Robinson, Lugoff – $100.00 Visa Gift Card

Patricia Branham Lee, Lugoff – $50.00 Visa Gift Card

Charlie Tillman, Jr., Blair – $200.00 Credit on Power Bill

Randy H. Simpson, Blythewood – $50.00 Credit on Power Bill

Thomas Young, Winnsboro – $100.00 Visa Gift Card

Charles or Jenise Vanhessen, Blythewood – $50.00 Visa Gift Card

Eljean Warren, Winnsboro – $200.00 Credit on Power Bill

Shannon Javon Owens, Winnsboro – $50.00 Credit on Power Bill

Thomas or Deborah Tilley, Blythewood – $100.00 Visa Gift Card

Michael or Doris Steele, Ridgeway – $50.00 Visa Gift Card

Richard Woodard, Jr., Blair – $100.00 Credit on Power Bill

Mary F. Smith, Ridgeway – $50.00 Credit on Power Bill

Janice Carlton, Richburg – $100.00 Visa Gift Card

Butler J. Johnson, Blair – $50.00 Visa Gift Card

Andrew P. Kingston, Lugoff – $200.00 Credit on Power Bill

Valerie Hyman, Lugoff – $50.00 Credit on Power Bill

Andrew Darmer, Elgin – $100.00 Visa Gift Card

James E. Stroman, Chester – $50.00 Visa Gift Card

William H. Bundy, Chester – $200.00 Credit on Power Bill

Sallie Feaster, Blair – $50.00 Credit on Power Bill

Sherry Weir Grant, Blackstock – $100.00 Credit on Power Bill

Ophelia Bell, Ridgeway – $50.00 Visa Gift Card

Tiffiny McQuire, Blythewood – $100.00 Visa Gift Card

Robert T. or Alice C. Lee, Lugoff – $50.00 Credit on Power Bill

James R. Boykin, Jr., Winnsboro – $50.00 Lowe’s Gift Card

Van Henson, Blythewood – $50.00 Lowe’s Gift Card

Amy Shawnelle Collins, Blythewood – $50.00 Lowe’s Gift Card

Robert L. Davis, Winnsboro – $50.00 Lowe’s Gift Card

Sammie L. Roseborough, Sr. – Yeti Cooler