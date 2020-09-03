Record turnout for FF Electric election

BLYTHEWOOD – More than 3,500 members participated in the 2020 Fairfield Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting, held Aug. 24 through Aug. 28, and a record number of votes were cast in the election to seat four board members.
In a hotly contested race, two newcomers beat out long time incumbents for seats in Dist. 1 and Dist. 3. Peggy Swearingen of Winnsboro, with 2,384 votes, bested incumbent Allen Beer of Richburg with 832 votes for the District 1 seat. Derial Ogburn of Lugoff took the District 3 seat with 1,803 votes over Peggy Jeffcoat of Blythewood with 1,291 votes.
Incumbents Kenny Miles and Robert Entzminger ran unopposed for the At-Large District.
Due to COVID-19, members did not attend the business meeting in person. Drive-thru registration and voting was held for five days in different locations throughout the membership area, and the meeting concluded with the business meeting on Friday, Aug. 28, which was live streamed on the co-op’s website.
Fairfield Electric Co-op Prize Winners
GRAND PRIZE: Dawn E. Macklin, Ridgeway – Grand Prize, 2008 Chevrolet Impala
SECOND PRIZE: Angela Moody In Care of Betty Moody, Columbia – Husqvarna 48″ Riding Lawn Mower
THIRD PRIZE: John Washington, Jr., Winnsboro – $500.00 Credit on Power Bill
Johnny or Debra Wilson, Winnsboro – Home Air Purifier
James Kennedy, Winnsboro – $200.00 Credit on Power Bill
Sherry Schneider, Blythewood – $100.00 Credit on Power Bill
Buddy or Frances Robinson, Lugoff – $100.00 Visa Gift Card
Patricia Branham Lee, Lugoff – $50.00 Visa Gift Card
Charlie Tillman, Jr., Blair – $200.00 Credit on Power Bill
Randy H. Simpson, Blythewood – $50.00 Credit on Power Bill
Thomas Young, Winnsboro – $100.00 Visa Gift Card
Charles or Jenise Vanhessen, Blythewood – $50.00 Visa Gift Card
Eljean Warren, Winnsboro – $200.00 Credit on Power Bill
Shannon Javon Owens, Winnsboro – $50.00 Credit on Power Bill
Thomas or Deborah Tilley, Blythewood – $100.00 Visa Gift Card
Michael or Doris Steele, Ridgeway – $50.00 Visa Gift Card
Richard Woodard, Jr., Blair – $100.00 Credit on Power Bill
Mary F. Smith, Ridgeway – $50.00 Credit on Power Bill
Janice Carlton, Richburg – $100.00 Visa Gift Card
Butler J. Johnson, Blair – $50.00 Visa Gift Card
Andrew P. Kingston, Lugoff – $200.00 Credit on Power Bill
Valerie Hyman, Lugoff – $50.00 Credit on Power Bill
Andrew Darmer, Elgin – $100.00 Visa Gift Card
James E. Stroman, Chester – $50.00 Visa Gift Card
William H. Bundy, Chester – $200.00 Credit on Power Bill
Sallie Feaster, Blair – $50.00 Credit on Power Bill
Sherry Weir Grant, Blackstock – $100.00 Credit on Power Bill
Ophelia Bell, Ridgeway – $50.00 Visa Gift Card
Tiffiny McQuire, Blythewood – $100.00 Visa Gift Card
Robert T. or Alice C. Lee, Lugoff – $50.00 Credit on Power Bill
James R. Boykin, Jr., Winnsboro – $50.00 Lowe’s Gift Card
Van Henson, Blythewood – $50.00 Lowe’s Gift Card
Amy Shawnelle Collins, Blythewood – $50.00 Lowe’s Gift Card
Robert L. Davis, Winnsboro – $50.00 Lowe’s Gift Card
Sammie L. Roseborough, Sr. – Yeti Cooler