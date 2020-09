By

Wilson

COLUMBIA – Ridge View High School graduate Malcolm Wilson has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee.

Wilson, a 2019 RVHS graduate, is one of two student-athlete representatives selected for the committee. His term begins immediately and will run through June 30, 2022. Wilson is a sophomore at Georgetown University and is a member of the men’s basketball team, coached by Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing.