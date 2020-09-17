Sheriff seeks information about car break-ins along SC Hwy 200

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Several vehicle break-ins occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 11 at residences in the S.C. Hwy 200 area of Fairfield County. The break-ins occurred between Wilson Chevrolet and Old River Road (Secondary 41).

Items taken include pocketbooks and other small items from inside the vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry into any of the vehicles and most were believed to be left unlocked, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Will Montgomery asks that everyone, particularly residents in this area, secure their valuables and lock their vehicles at night.

Additionally, those who live in the area of the break-ins and have any type of surveillance cameras and/or doorbell cameras are asked to contact an investigator at the Fairfield County Sheriff’s office at 803-635-4141.