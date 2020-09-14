By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has released a report that it is currently conducting a suspicious death investigation after deputies were called to a residence on Douglas 1 Rd in the Winnsboro area of Fairfield County.

On Sunday, September 13, 2020 shortly after noon, deputies found Melissa McClain, 43 of Douglas 1 Rd, deceased inside of the residence.

Sheriff’s officials would not confirm whether a suspect was in custody at this time.

“The information that can be released to the public is very limited at this time,’ the press release stated. “Our investigators are actively working on this case and interviewing witnesses. More details regarding this case can be expected in the coming days.”