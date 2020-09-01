Winnsboro teen dies in crash

By

WINNSBORO – A Fairfield Central High School student was the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a collision with another vehicle that took her life.

Abiyah Fee, 16, of Winnsboro, died in an accident which occurred at the intersection of East Peach Road and Highway 321, according to the S. C. Highway Patrol. The accident occurred at approximately 4:44 Monday afternoon.

Fee was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. She was pronounced dead a short time later at Prisma Health Richland, Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill reported.

The accident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Our @FCHSGriffins mourns the loss of our own, Abiyah Fee, who was an outstanding scholar student in the Class of 2022,” Fairfield Central principal Tracie Swilley said in a statement on Twitter. “Prayers to the Fee Family, her friends/family & her Griffin Family. Rest in Heaven our Griffin.”