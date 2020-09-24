By

BLYTHEWOOD – The American Red Cross is currently facing a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during the coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood. The Blood Connection held a second blood drive on Friday at Blythewood Town Hall. Phlebotomist Greg Smith prepares Kimberly Bagley’s arm for her blood donation. The Blood Connection provides blood to the hospitals in Columbia.