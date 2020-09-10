Thrift store interrupted

By

The Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the town’s newest thrift shop – Under One Roof. Cutting the ribbon are Winnsboro Mayor Roger Gaddy accompanied by co-owners Dot Kelly, left, and Mary Melton, right. Back row, from left: Jacqueline Bell, Mary’s sister, County Council Chair Neil Robinson, Chamber board member Charlene Herring and Town Councilwoman Janice Bartell-Prather. Chamber Secretary Susan Yenner and President Gene Stephens held the ribbon. | Barbara Ball

WINNSBORO – “I just love to shop garage sales and estate sales. Every time I go out, I buy stuff. I can’t help it,” said Mary Melton, one of the owners of a new Winnsboro thrift shop she calls Under One Roof.

“I actually opened the shop in 2015, but things got interrupted when my husband became ill and I needed to care for him. During that time, I let someone else take over the shop,” Melton said. “So now I’m back, and this time I want to let everyone know I’m here and that I’m open for business. So, I decided to join the Chamber and have a ribbon cutting,” she said enthusiastically.

The large shop is packed from floor to ceiling with furniture, lamps, wall paintings, dish sets, home décor, some clothing and Avon.

“I especially love furniture,” Melton said. “But I sell much more than that.”

Melton’s sister and co-owner Dot Kelly works at the shop with her. Another sister and Melton’s daughter Jacqueline Bell also help out.

The shop is located at 1866 U. S. Highway 321 N. and is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to serving the community,” Melton said, “and I hope everyone will take a look at our Facebook page to see what we have to offer and come on in and look around. We have a lot of stuff!”