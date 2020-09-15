Winnsboro woman arrested, charged with murder

By

WINNSBORO – Carrie Elizabeth James, 40, of Douglas 1 Rd. in the Winnsboro area of Fairfield County, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Melissa McClain, 43, of the same address.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, shortly after noon, Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the residence of Melissa McClain and Carrie James on Douglas 1 Rd., where McClain was found lying in the living room floor with her head on a pillow and two blankets covering her body as if she were sleeping, according to sheriff’s deputies.

After checking the woman’s pulse, a deputy called for EMS who arrived and subsequently pronounced her to be deceased.

No other information was available about the woman’s condition or how she died.

James is currently being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center.