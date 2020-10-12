Blythewood woman killed in crash

By

COLUMBIA – A Blythewood woman died in an early morning crash in Columbia on Monday.

Shirley Cornelius died after being taken to Prisma Hospital, according to Coroner Gary Watts.

The 51-year-old Blythewood resident’s cause of death was blunt chest trauma, Watts said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Leesburg Road and Fontana Drive, near the junction with U.S. 378 and I-77.

Information on what caused the crash, or if any other vehicles were involved, has not been made available.

The crash is being investigated by the Columbia Police Department. More information will be released when it is available.

