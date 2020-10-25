Fairfield student found shot to death

By

WINNSBORO – A Fairfield County student was found shot to death about 9 p.m. Saturday night, at the corner of Clark Bridge Road and Highway 215, according to Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery. The teen has not yet been publicly identified by the Fairfield County Coroner’s office.

“The victim was lying on the ground, deceased, next to his car when deputies arrived,” Montgomery said. He said the victim had been shot in the leg, but did not know when the shooting occurred or how long the victim had been dead when deputies arrived.

Montgomery said his office is investigating the incident as a possible homicide.

The victim was a senior at Richard Winn Academy where he had recently transferred from Fairfield Central High School, according to sources.

RWA headmaster Kristen Chaisson said she was notified of the death Saturday night and sent an email to staff and teachers. Chaisson told The Voice Sunday morning that she has scheduled a meeting with teachers for Sunday afternoon to discuss a crisis response and will be sending more information out to the school’s families following that meeting.

“It is a tragedy that is going to affect both Richard Winn and Fairfield Central High School,” Chaisson said. “We need to talk about how both schools are going to support each other and the student’s family and friends through this because he was our kid. He belonged to both schools.”

This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it is released.