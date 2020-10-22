Giving in the Garden set for Oct. 24

By

COLUMBIA – The Hoof & Paw Benevolent Society of Blythewood’s first online auction is live now through Sunday, Oct. 25 – raising money in yet another fun way to benefit animals in the Midlands and throughout South Carolina. This year, the fundraiser is called Giving in the Garden and consists of two events – the live auction and a garden event at Woodley’s Garden on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s Giving in the Garden will be a little different from previous years’ Evening in the Garden, according to the Society’s Vice President Kathy Faulk.

“Because of the pandemic, we had to make some changes this year,” Faulk said. “Instead of selling tickets for a big party here at Woodley’s as we have done in the past, Woodley’s has very generously agreed to donate 10 percent of all customer purchases to Hoof & Paw when customers mention that they are friends or supporters of Hoof & Paw,” Faulk said.

“They don’t have to be members of Hoof & Paw, but they do need to say at check out or to the person helping them with their plant selections, that they support us for the donation to go to Hoof & Paw.”

In addition, customers will want to watch for surprise raffles the Society will be conducting at Woodley’s throughout the day. The community is invited to bid in an online auction on Hoof & Paw’s Facebook that begins Oct. 17 and goes through Oct. 25. Auction items include fine antique and other furniture, a month’s free garbage pickup from Rubbish Ranger in Fairfield County, riding apparel, specialty wines, jewelry from Howle & Howle jewelers and much, much more.

One hundred percent of the auction sales and donations made to Hoof & Paw by Woodley’s will go to the animals.

To view the auction go to Facebook and enter HoofandPaw sc. Buy for the animals.