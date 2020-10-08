Gov. McMaster in Blythewood to issue manufacturing week proclamation

By

Governor Henry McMaster was in Blythewood Friday to celebrate National Manufacturing Day. Shown from left, Councilman Donald Brock; Stephen Gow, Director of Business Development & Sales, PurePower Technologies; Councilman Sloan Jarvis Griffin; Sara Hazzard, SCMA President & CEO; McMaster and April Allen, US Dir. of Gov. Relations, Continental AG and SCMA Chairman.

BLYTHEWOOD – Representing Blythewood Mayor Bryan Franklin, Town Councilmen Donald Brock and Sloan Jarvis Griffin were on hand to welcome Governor Henry McMaster to town Friday to issue a proclamation In recognition of National Manufacturing Day and the importance of the manufacturing industry in South Carolina.

The governor issued the proclamation during a ceremony at Pure Power Technologies and declared the week of Oct. 5-9, as South Carolina Manufacturing Week.

“South Carolina’s reputation as a location where manufacturing thrives is well known throughout the nation and world,” McMaster said. “Our innovative manufacturers and exceptional workforce are key drivers in strengthening our economy and creating opportunities for South Carolinians.”

Governor McMaster made the announcement along with the leadership and members of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance at Pure Power Technologies in Blythewood, SC.

Pure Power employs more than 300 highly skilled associates at its Blythewood manufacturing plant and Columbia Technical Center, where they design and build precision diesel products.