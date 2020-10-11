Motorcyclist dies after from injuries in Hwy 321 crash

By

WINNSBORO – A motorcyclist died and another motorcyclist sustained injuries in a crash involving a 2014 Nissan on U.S. Hwy 321 Saturday morning.

The crash occurred about 11:35 a.m. near S.C. Hwy 34, when the driver of a 1996 Kawasaki was southbound on Hwy 321 and hit the driver’s side of a 2014 Nisan attempting to turn left from a private driveway onto Hwy 321. The driver of the Kawasaki was ejecting.

The driver of a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle, seeing the first collision, laid 2005 motorcycle down in an effort to avoid hitting the Nissan.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan were both wearing seatbelts and sustained no injuries. The driver of the 1996 Kawasaki sustained injuries and was transported to Lexington Medical Center where he later died.

The driver of the 2005 Kawasaki also sustained injuries and was taken to Lexington Medical Center.

Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The identity of the deceased motorcyclist will be released by the Fairfield County Coroner. The crash is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol.