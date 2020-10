By

Front, from left: Emma Whitener, Jessica Stiles, Erika Daunheimer, Maya Moran, Alex Davis, Trynity Smith, Macy Moran. Back, from left: Jacob Greenwalt, JD Nygaard, Justus Nygaard, James Blackwell, Daniel Brown, Luke Brown. | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood High School’s swim team honored their seniors at their home meet last Wednesday when they hosted White Knoll High School.

The Bengals were set to race Kershaw on Tuesday and travel to River Bluff on Wednesday, but scores were not availble at press time. Up next, Blythewood looks to the Region Meet on Saturday, Oct. 3. The 5A State Championship meet is set for Saturday, Oct. 10.