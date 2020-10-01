Town seeks new attorney

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood Town Council is looking for a new town attorney.

The Town’s former attorney, Jim Meggs, retired last month after serving either part time or full time for almost 10 years. He notified the mayor and council in a letter on June 1 of his retirement to be effective Sept. 1.

Meggs was hired by town council in 2011 to serve on a part time basis through his former law firm, Callison, Tighe & Robinson.

In January, 2014, Meggs was named interim town administrator following the resignation of town administrator John Perry. Meggs, who holds a master’s degree in public administration, served both as town attorney and interim administrator for several months, earning almost $11,000 a month for the two part time positions.

He was hired full time by former Mayor Ross in 2014 and paid $40,000 a year.

Mayor Bryan Franklin said the Town is interviewing two attorneys this week and should announce a decision by the October town council meeting. He did not say whether the position would be part time or full time.