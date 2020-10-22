Veteran’s event planned for Nov. 8

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Historical Society & Museum and the Town of Blythewood will host the town’s annual Veterans Day Celebration at Doko Meadows, 171 Langford Road in Blythewood on Sunday, Nov. 8, from 3 – 5 pm.

The event will be held outside at the Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union Amphitheater and the park to allow for social distancing, with masks required.

The celebration will start with a parade of veterans in vintage cars. We invite all veterans to participate in the parade.

The program includes former Mayor, Major (Ret.) Keith Bailey, our present Mayor, LTC (Ret.) Bryan Franklin, a guest speaker, Vance and Jeanne Sharpe performing patriotic songs, a military band, Quilt of Honor recipients James Beckham, Willie Entzminger, George Schork and Carlton Payne plus many veteran exhibits. These include the Donna Royson’s Quilts of Honor, miniature military replicas made by Michael Childs, Purple Heart exhibit, Red Barn, Bob Redfern’s vintage Military vehicles and memorabilia from the USA conflicts/wars.

The family event is free and open to the public. The five branches of the military will be honored, while showing our patriotism, pride, and thanks to those who are serving or have served our Country. Light refreshments will be served.