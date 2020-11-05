Council taps Burnett as Town attorney

By



BLYTHEWOOD – Town Council voted unanimously last week to name one of Blythewood’s own as the new town attorney – Shannon Burnett of Shannon Burnett Law offices located on Langford Road, behind town hall.

Burnett, who has lived in and around Blythewood her entire life, has spent her 29-year legal career practicing law in Blythewood – eight years as an international transactional attorney with Policy Management Systems Corporation (PMSC), formerly located on Highway 21, and the last 21 years in private practice, with offices located on Main Street.

Burnett said she handles real estate, civil court, estate planning, family court, probate court cases and has experience in municipal matters regarding land use, Blythewood ordinances and zoning.

Burnett said she has worked extensively in family law throughout the state and is a certified mediator. She is also certified by the International Association of Collaborative Professionals to train attorneys, accountants and therapists to work in this venue. She is president of the S.C. Association of Collaborative Professionals and has been named the Collaborative Law Firm of the year for South Carolina for several years in a row.

“I’ve had the occasion to work with the previous town attorney, Jim Meggs, who I hold in high regard,” Burnett said. “My municipal experience is limited; however, I believe that I am competent to handle the needs of the Town.”

Burnett graduated with honors from the University of Kentucky and from the University of South Carolina School of Law. A longtime Blythewood equestrian who now lives in Cobblestone, she has two dogs, Felony and Judge, who spend their days at her office, and a cat named Alibi.

“Shannon was our unanimous choice, and we’re looking forward to working with her,” Mayor Bryan Franklin said. “I think the proximity of her new offices to Town Hall is a plus, as well as the fact that she lives in Blythewood and has a lot of institutional knowledge about the town and is well known in the community.”