DSN, Chamber announce holiday event

WINNSBORO – While the Winnsboro Christmas parade has been cancelled and the traditional Christmas tree lighting will be virtual this year (at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 29), that doesn’t mean the town will be without Christmas spirit.

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Fairfield County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs has a special Christmas event planned that will involve the whole community.

“We’re asking businesses, agencies, churches, restaurants and offices in the Winnsboro area to decorate a Christmas tree and display it in front of their buildings,” Director of the Board of Disabilities Laura Collins announced in a press release earlier this week. “We ask that you leave these trees lit up every night for the entire month of December. It will be a wonderful way to light up Winnsboro during this Time of Corona so we can share our joys and spirit with each other,” Collins said.

The event will run through the end of December with a special program on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 6 – 9 p.m., when the trees will be judged and prizes awarded.

To participate, organizations/businesses must fill out an application available now at the Chamber office or at the Board of Disabilities and Special Needs. Applications should be turned in by 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16. Applicants can designate on the application forms whether or not they want their trees to be entered in the judging.

“So put on your thinking caps and crank up your creativity and see what your organization can come up with,” Chamber president Gene Stephens said. “Besides the trees, you can add a Santa, some elves, carolers, goodies for the kids, music, entertainment or anything else suitable to the Christmas theme.”

A roving photographer will capture your display and the photos will appear on the Chamber and Board of Disabilities websites though December.

“Start thinking about your Christmas tree display, and let’s enjoy a beautiful Winnsboro Christmas!” Stephens said.