Fairfield man killed in motorcycle crash

WINNSBORO – A Fairfield county motorcyclist, Benaiah Lawson, 23, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at about 4:30 p.m., according to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 9th Street and U.S. Highway 321, according to Hill in Winnsboro, across the street from Fairfield Central High School.

Lawson was heading north on U.S. 321 when he crashed into a vehicle that was turning off 9th Street onto the bypass, Hill said.

Lawson was taken to a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County, where he died.

The crash is being investigated by the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.