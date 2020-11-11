Food Lion to acquire Bi-Lo in Winnsboro

By

ALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion announced on Tuesday that it plans to purchase the Bi-Lo grocery store in Winnsboro as well as 61 other Bi-Lo/Harveys Supermarket stores from Southeastern Grocers.

The stores are expected to open as Food Lion stores early next year according to Food Lion President Meg Ham.

“We are thrilled to move forward to add these new locations to our more than 630 existing stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” Ham said in a prepared statement.

Food Lion expects to hire more than 4,650 associates to serve customers at the 62 new stores and is actively recruiting qualified associates in these communities, according to Ham.

The stores will remain open as BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket until the transaction is complete, which is expected to take place over a staggered period from January to April, 2021 pending customary closing requirements. Food Lion plans to operate all the stores under the Food Lion banner.