Greene gains 2 additional votes in win over Douglas

Jackie Beaver, Deputy Director of the Fairfield County Voter Registration, standing, reviews with the county’s election commissioners the process for examining provisional ballots during a state mandated recount of votes in County Council District 2. | Barbara Ball

WINNSBORO – With only six votes separating the total number of votes for County Council incumbent Jimmy Ray Douglas (950 votes) and challenger Shirley Greene (956 votes) on election day, state law mandated a recount. That recount was held Friday, Nov. 6, with no changes resulting.

However, the county election commission’s examination of 30 provisional votes – votes that were questioned as to their validity and not counted on election day, resulted in two additional votes for Greene and a final tally of 958 for Greene and 950 for Douglas.

The election was certified by the Election Commission on Friday.