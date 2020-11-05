New Vision worships with community

By

The service praise team was made up of members from community churches. | Photos: Darius Boyd

WINNSBORO – In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, New Vision’s outdoor service sought to provide a safe way for the community to gather together for worship on Oct. 18. The multicultural community service took place on the open green area at Fortune Springs Park in Winnsboro.

A praise and worship team opened with contemporary worship, followed by a prayer from Cailyn Gadson and ended with an encouraging message by Pastor Dillon Pullen. The service included invited attendees and nearby neighbors as well as those just passing by who stopped to watch and worship.

Pullen plans for the next service at Fortune Springs Park to be Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.