Veterans Day set for Sunday in Doko Park

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Historical Society & Museum and the Town of Blythewood will host the town’s annual Veterans Day Celebration at Doko Meadows Park on Sunday, Nov. 8, from 3-5 p.m.

The event will be held outside at the Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union Amphitheater and the park to allow for social distancing, with masks required.

The celebration will start with a parade of veterans in vintage cars. All veterans are invited to participate in the parade.

The program includes former Mayor, Major (Ret.) Keith Bailey, current Mayor, LTC (Ret.) Bryan Franklin, a guest speaker, Vance and Jeanne Sharpe performing patriotic songs, a military band, Quilt of Honor recipients James Beckham, Willie Entzminger, George Schork and Carlton Payne plus many veteran exhibits. These include the Donna Royson’s Quilts of Honor, miniature military replicas made by Michael Childs, Purple Heart exhibit and Bob Redfern’s vintage military vehicles and memorabilia from the USA conflicts/wars.

The family event is free and open to the public. The five branches of the military will be honored with patriotism, pride and thanks to those who are serving or have served the United States.

Light refreshments will be served.

The Doko Meadows Park is located at 171 Langford Road (next to Town Hall) in Blythewood.