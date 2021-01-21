Freezin’ for a Reason at Lake Carolina

By

40 degree weather and 20+ mph winds didn’t stop the fun at Sunset Park. | Contributed

LAKE CAROLINA – The Lake Carolina’s annual Polar Bear Plunge, held Saturday at the Sunset Park section of the lake, was more than just a ton of very cold fun. It raised more than $55,000 for Children’s Charities of the Midlands. The event began in 2000 to raise awareness and money for local nonprofits that benefit various charities for children in the Midlands, including Family Connections, Limitless Purpose, VitalitySC and others.

Because of pandemic restrictions in place at the event, the usual pre-jump lakeside celebrations were limited. Prior to the noon jump, however, participants were provided warm Chick-Fil-A biscuits and drinks with background music.