Jefferson honored at NCAA title game

2020 South Carolina Teacher of the Year Chanda Jefferson

MIAMI, FL – Before kickoff of the 2020 NCAA Football National Championship game featuring Alabama University and Ohio State University, Fairfield Central’s Chanda Jefferson and other state teachers of the year were honored by the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation.

Jefferson, South Carolina’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, was featured on CFP Extra Yard’s Twitter with Alabama, Indiana, Ohio and Florida Teachers of the Year. The Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers platform is dedicated to “elevating the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers,” according to the Foundation’s website.

“Super excited to represent SC teachers tonight,” Jefferson tweeted before the game. “Thank you SC teachers for continuously going above and beyond.”

A 2021 Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator, Jefferson is spending this year serving as a Congressional Fellow on Capitol Hill. Jefferson was a biology teacher at Fairfield Central High School when she was named SC Teacher of the Year in May 2020.