Emergency broadband now available in Fairfield

A temporary FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit program is now available to Fairfield County households who are struggling to afford internet service during the pandemic. The FCC has announced that Enrollment applications became available to consumers on May 12, 2021.

The benefit provides:

Up to $50/month discount for broadband services;

Up to $75/month discount for households on qualifying Tribal lands; and

A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider.

A household is eligible I even one member of the household…

has an income that is at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty guidelines or participates in certain government assistance programs.

receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast program,

received a federal pell grant during the current award year,

experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 or

meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

Here’s how to apply:

Contact your preferred participating provider directly to learn about their application process. Go to GetEmergencyBroaband.org to submit an application and to find participating providers near you. Complete a mail-in application and send it along with proof of eligibility to: Emergency BroadBand Support Center, P. O. Box 7081, London, KY 40742.

To learn more, call 833-511-0311 or go to fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.