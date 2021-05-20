New business gets COA for new paint

By

212 Main Street

BLYTHEWOOD – With literally thousands of homes being built in and around Blythewood these days, a Columbia realtor is taking the first steps to open a new office in the heart of town.

Rhonda Walsh of Home Advantage Realty in Columbia jumped the first hurdle Monday evening by receiving unanimous approval from the Board of Architectural Review to paint the building located at 212 Main Street.

Walsh submitted an application for a Certificate of Appropriateness to town hall earlier along with samples of the colors and material to be used.

The colors she proposed are a light gray for the building and dark gray for the trim.

The building is the sister building to De Sto next door, a class II historic site on the Blythewood zoning map.

Church windows and Arby’s

In a memo to the BAR members, Town Administrator Carroll Williamson wrote, “The Blythewood code of ordinances states that no changes shall be made to properties designated as historic sites without prior approval of the BAR.”

During the meeting, Walsh told the board that the owner of her building and the sister store next door plans to paint the next door building to match the one at 212 Langford Road.

Last month, the BAR approved a Certificate of Appropriateness for the installation of new windows in the Sandy Level Baptist Church.

The BAR also granted a Certificate of Appropriateness with conditions for the construction of an Arby’s restaurant on Blythewood Road next to Zaxby’s.

The conditions for the drive-thru and carry out only restaurant were approved as follows: the colored accent banding shall be a darker red or earth tone color, the building’s foundation shall be constructed of full brick to be laid on site, the sides of the building shall be constructed of hardiplank with corresponding trim, the top portion of the glass window shall have division bars in the top 25 percent of the glass, and the roof ladder shall be relocated to the east side or rear of the building.

New officers

The board also elected new officers last month. Jim McLean will continue to serve a chair, Keith Bailey was elected vice chair and Melisa Cowan was elected secretary.