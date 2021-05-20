Roundabout or a 4-way stop?

By

Public Input sought May 26 at The Manor

BLYTHEWOOD – As part of the Richland County Transportation Penny Tax program, the town is in line to have Creech Road extended from Blythewood Road down to Main Street (Highway 21/Wilson Boulevard) as well as the construction of either a roundabout at the intersection of McNulty Street and Boney Road or a 4-way stop.

Before plans are drawn up for the two projects, Richland County officials want to hear from the residents of Blythewood regarding their preferences for the extension and the roundabout.

A public meeting for that purpose is set for 6 – 8 p.m., May 26, at The Manor.

Of the four Blythewood projects that will be completed with Penny Tax funds, the first will be to widen and improve the Creech Road Extension down to Main Street. Second priority is to widen and improve McNulty Street from Main Street to Blythewood Road. The third priority is to widen and improve Blythewood Road from I-77 to Main Street. And the fourth priority is to widen and improve Blythewood Road from Syrup Mill Road to Fulmer Road.

Displays of the various projects will be available for residents to look at and ask questions about during the input session.