Winnsboro will be Dancin’ in the Streets on May 21

By

WINNSBORO – After a COVID year off, Winnsboro will resume Dancin’ in the Streets in the shadow of the town clock Friday night.

Sam and the Vibe Band will entertain, Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce president Gene Stephens said.

“This event was formerly called Shaggin’ in the Street, and consisted mainly of beach music. But we did this two years ago and branched out with different genres of music – pop, rock, line dancing – all kinds of music for everyone to enjoy,” Stephens said. “It was a big hit. Everyone had a great time and we had a big crowd. We invite everyone to come out and dance, visit and just enjoy the music.”

Stephens said there will be several food trucks and an Italian Ice truck.

“The food trucks will set up about 6 p.m., and the band will play from 8 – 11,” Stephens said. “We’re going to have a lot of fun, music, food and dancing, so come on out, bring a lawn chair and enjoy the evening.”

For more information, call 803-635-4242.