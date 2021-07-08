BHS standouts compete at Nike Outdoor Nationals

By

Blythewood girls competed in five relay events. Their top finish was third in the 1000 Spring Medley. | Photos: Backdawg Photog

EUGENE, OR – After a strong finish at the 2021 State Finals, Blythewood track and field standouts took to Eugene, Oregon for the Outdoor Nationals, presented by Nike.

Arianna Williams and Randy Kelly, who each won individual 5A State Titles titles at the end of the 2021 high school season. Briana Green, who took second at state in long jump, also competed in an individual event at the Outdoor Nationals.

Williams

Green

Williams had the highest individual finish of the three Blythewood competitors. She placed eighth out of 24 runners in the 400 meter championships with a time of 55.08. The top finisher, Aaliyah Butler, finished at 53.48. Williams claimed the 2021 state title in the 400 meter dash. She topped her previous personal record of 55.13 at the Outdoor Nationals.

Randy Kelly

Kelly finished 10th out of 20 in the high jump finals with at the 6-06.25 mark. His personal record of 6-10 was set at the 2021 state finals when he claimed the individual title.

Green finished 28th out of 33 in long jump at 5.35m.

Blythewood’s 1000 Sprint Medley Relay team of Green, Hailey Duncan, Williams and LaTavia Bracey-Ransom had Blythewood’s highest finish at the Outdoor Nationals. They finished third with a time of 2:15.87, just under five seconds out from the first place spot.

Green

Green, Williams, Bracey-Ransom and Duncan also competed in the 4×100 meter relay and placed fifth at 48.69.

Blythewood runners finished seventh in the 800 Sprint Medley Championship with a time of 1:53.87. Katuria Glover, Duncan, Bracey-Ransom and Mallorie Hogue competed.

The girls 4×200 relay of Glover, Green, Makeshira Brown and Duncan had a time of 1:45.15 for a seventh place finish.

The girls relay of Monica Joy, Bracey-Ransom, Glover and Williams placed eighth in the 4×400 meter event with a 3:58.12 finish.

Also this summer, Kelly placed first in high jump (6-08.75) at the USA Track and Field SC Association Championships in Columbia June 25-27.