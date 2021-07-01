Blythewood’s July 3 fireworks set for Saturday

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Town of Blythewood will host its 6th annual July Fireworks bash on Saturday, July 3, beginning at 5 p.m. with music, food and fun. Then, starting at 9:30 p.m., there’ll be the fireworks show for fans from Blythewood, Fairfield and beyond.

Kids will find Luna Trix Arts on the playground. The Rockin’ Red, White and Blue event will feature about 20 or so food vendors, three on-stage music groups and a full half hour of fireworks that will light up the sky over Doko Meadows Park.

Featured artists include Mason Horne, Blues DeLuxe Band and the DB Bryant Band.

This year, there will be something new on the program – a Freeway Music Showcase beginning at 1 p.m. in front of the Doko Station restaurant at the entrance to the park.

Student musicians will entertain throughout the afternoon, so bring a blanket, order something to eat from Doko Station and enjoy the music until the big show starts at 5 p.m.!

Food and drink vendors will circle the back side of the park with plenty of food and many varieties, including Chick-Fil-A, Scottie’s, The Donut Guy, The Haute Dog Lady, Knights of Columbus, Bessies Sweet Delights, Smoke It Up BBQ, Brain Freeze, Italian Ice, Sweet Pea’s Ice Cream, Chillin’ Cow, R&T Catering, Sno Biz, McNulty’s Tap Room and Fishin’ Fellas. No coolers please.

The parking and the event are free. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on and show up with the kids.

NOTE: Don’t forget, during the event (Saturday, July 3, from 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.), including during the fireworks show, for everyone’s safety, vehicles are not allowed to park or drive on a portion of McLean Road that runs along the side of the park. Cars that park where parking is prohibited along McLean Road are subject to towing.

For more information, call town hall at 754-0501.