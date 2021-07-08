Hoof & Paw to the rescue

By

Bob Innes, Sam Yaghi and Kathy Faulk

WINNSBORO – Hoof and Paw President, Kathy Faulk, presented Fairfield County Animal Control and Adoption Center with two generous donation checks recently – one to support the shelter’s spay/neuter efforts and the other to fund lifesaving heartworm treatments for animals in the shelter’s care.

These two programs are critical for the animals at the shelter to get into a rescue and find their happily ever after homes.

“We are so thankful to our supporters for giving us the ability to fund these amazing efforts,” Faulk said.

Pictured is Fairfield Shelter Director, Bob Innes; Volunteer Rescue Coordinator, Sam Yaghi (front); Hoof and Paw President, Kathy Faulk; and Romeo – a resident of the shelter who will benefit from both of the programs the checks are funding.

“Romeo needs to be neutered and treated for heartworms and we are going to help,” Faulk said. “Without donations from the community, we wouldn’t be able to write these checks and make a difference for dogs like Romeo.”