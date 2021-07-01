Take-Back Day draws crowd from Ridgeway community

By

Photos provided by Behavioral Health

RIDGEWAY – Behavioral Health’s Community Take Back Day at Rufus Belton Park on Saturday, June 26 brought over 75 attendees from the community. The family friendly event featured bounce houses, free hotdogs, raffles, bingo, face painting and more.

The sheriff, council leaders, school officials and Fairfield County residents participated in the 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. event which was sponsored by the Fairfield CountyFairfield Opioid Response Team, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, WDPS, Fairfield Behavioral Health Services and Serve & Connect.



