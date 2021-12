By

RIDGEWAY – The Ridgeway Christmas Parade will start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 with the theme of ‘A Season of Hope.’ It will be the third straight day of Christmas festivities for the town with the tree lighting, Santa, carriage rides and caroling at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and a day of holiday shopping and dining out in downtown Ridgeway on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Caldwell Tree Farms of Fairfield County will have trees, wreath and ornaments for sale from 5-7:30 pm. Friday night.