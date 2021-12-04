Crash on Smallstown Road takes life of Winnsboro man

By

WINNSBORO – A pedestrian was killed Friday night as he attempted to cross Smallstown Road to check his mailbox at 6:02 Friday evening, according to officials.

The crash involved the pedestrian and a 2017 GMC truck driven by Roxie Woodard, 68.

The pickup truck was traveling north on Smallstown Road when the crash occurred, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

Both Woodard and a passenger in the GMC, Walter Woodard, 71, were seatbelted and not injured.

The Fairfield County Coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.

The crash is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol. More information about the crash will be published when it becomes available.