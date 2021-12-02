One fatality in Winnboro crash

By

WINNSBORO – A two vehicle collision in Winnsboro on Thursday has resulted in one fatality.

The crash occurred at about 12 noon Thursday, Dec. 2, at the intersection of High Street and Park Lane.

Chief John Seibles of the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety reported that the crash involved a small city mail truck and a small pickup truck.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill is releasing the name of Lou Ann Williams, age 33, of Columbia, SC who died after the mail truck she was driving collided with another vehicle. Ms. Williams was transported by EMS to MUSC Fairfield, where she was pronounced deceased.

There is no information as to the cause of the crash or whether there were injuries to other persons involved. The accident remains under investigation by Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and Winnsboro Public Safety.

Story updated Dec. 4, 2021 at 1:13 p.m.