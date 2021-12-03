One person killed in Blythewood crash

By

BLYTHEWOOD – A single vehicle crash has taken the life of a motorcyclist in Blythewood.

The crash happened about 6:45 p.m., Thursday night on Branham Road at the intersection with Sandfield Road.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones, a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling East on Sandfield Road when it came up on the intersection with Branham Road, drove across Branham and struck a ditch.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The Coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.