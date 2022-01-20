‘81-’90 BHE alums set to say good-bye Jan. 27

By

BLYTHEWOOD – As the time approaches to say a final farewell to the current Bethel-Hanberry Elementary school building, the district is inviting all former students and employees back to walk the halls and visit old classrooms one last time prior to the school’s demolition.

Alums from the years 1981 through 1990 are invited to walk the halls one more time next Thursday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m.

Specific dates and times are planned for each generation of students and staff to come back and reminisce; however, school officials say if someone is unable to tour the school on their designated date, they can attend on one of the other dates.

Other classes and employees are scheduled to say their good-bye’s on Fb. 24, March 24 and April 28.

Remaining Tour Schedule

Feb 24, 2022 at 6:30pm ‘91-’00

Mar 24, 2022 at 6:30pm ‘01-’10

April 28, 2022 at 6:30pm ‘11-’20

Construction on the new school began in December 2020. While a new building is being constructed adjacent to the current building, the historic gym will remain onsite and undergo renovations. The old school will stay open until the new school is completed adjacent to the current building.

The school’s historic gym will remain onsite and undergo renovations.

Bethel-Hanberry Elementary is located at 125 Boney Road.

For more information contact B-HE Principal Shannon Holland at [email protected] or 803-691-6880.