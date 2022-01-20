FC Council on Aging to re-open Jan. 27

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Council on Aging (FCCOA) is holding a grand re-opening of its newly renovated senior center on Thursday Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. The event will kick off what will be a year of celebrating 50 years serving the seniors of Fairfield County.

“This is a very special year for us,” Angie Connor, Director of the center told The Voice. “Our 50th anniversary marks over 5,000,000 meals sent out, over 400 people helped a year and over 500 wonderful volunteers.”

Members of the public are invited to celebrate the opening of the new space at 210 E. Washington Street in Winnsboro.

“We welcome the public to tour the updated new spaces that feature an improved kitchen and an additional program space,” Connor said. “Now we’re ready to introduce newer programming for the county’s senior population. This is such an exciting time for us, and we look forward to sharing it all with the community.”

FCCOA Oyster Roast

While FCCOA is best known as the Meals on Wheels provider for Fairfield County and has an active array of programs offered at the senior center, it will be adding something new this week – an annual oyster roast.

The inaugural roast is set for this Saturday, Jan. 29, at 5 p.m. The event will also take place at the Center (210 E. Washington Street)

Tickets for the event cost $35 per person. The Roast will include other tasty foods, live music, and dessert. Participants are encouraged to bring their own oyster knives. This event is BYOB and will be held outdoors.

All funds raised from the Oyster Roast will stay in Fairfield County and be used for Agency programs. Tickets are available for purchase in person or on the agency website at www.fairfieldcoa.org.

For information about the center’s offerings, call 803-635-3015.