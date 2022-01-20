FF Chamber declares February Restaurant Month

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce has declared February restaurant month in Fairfield County.

“We want the citizens of Fairfield County to support our local restaurants by participating in Fairfield County Restaurant Month for the whole month of February,” Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President Gene Stephens said.

“Here’s how it works – we will be distributing cards featuring all the participating restaurants in Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Lake Wateree and with local merchants around the county” Stephens said. “Each restaurant listed on the card will offer a specific discount, like 10 percent, a free salad with a meal, etc. Anyone can pick up one of these cards. When they eat at one of the restaurants listed on the card, they can show the card, and get the discount that restaurant is offering.”

The cards will be available starting Friday, Jan. 28. Cards are only valid from Feb. 1 – Feb. 28.

Diners must show the card to receive the discount.

A list of the restaurants and merchants where cards can be picked up will be released on the Chamber’s and The Voice of Fairfield’s Facebook pages by the end of this week.

Restaurant week will be capped off with two prize drawings at the end of February for two big prizes. To enter the drawing, it’s as simple as sharing any post that appears on the Chamber’s Facebook page that refers to Fairfield County Restaurant Month. For every post shared, the sharer’s name will be entered in the drawing, starting with this one.

Look for more information about Fairfield County Restaurant Week in The Voice.

“Join us in supporting our local Fairfield County Restaurants,” Stephens said.