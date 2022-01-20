Run with Rotary rescheduled for Feb. 12 due to weather

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Run with Rotary, a 5K and half marathon that was set for Saturday, Jan. 22 in Doko Meadows Park has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 12, due to expected inclement weather conditions this weekend.

It’s the second hiccup in the club’s efforts to fund their annual college scholarships for area high school seniors. The club decided to host the races this year to replace money it had planned to bring in from the sale of Christmas trees in December. The plans to bring in $8,000 from tree sales for four $2000 scholarships were dashed by the pandemic and subsequent supply chain problems. The back-up plan is the 5K and half marathon.

Runners and walkers can register for the races at StrictlyRunning.com. The half marathon starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K follows at 8:15 a.m. Each of the participants will receive a medal, and the top three finishers in each age group will receive trophies.

The Rotary plans to make the races an annual event and also bring back the tree lot next year.