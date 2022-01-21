SC Highway Patrol seeks driver of fatal hit run on Hwy 321

By

Images obtained from surveillance video: actual vehicle traveling left to right

RICHLAND COUNTY – South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a fatal hit and run collision that occurred Sunday, December 5, 2021 at approximately 2:17 AM.

An unknown vehicle was traveling north on US-321 (Fairfield Road) near Crane Church Road in Richland County and hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. The suspect vehicle left the scene.

The vehicle may have damage to the right front headlight and will be missing the passenger side mirror. The vehicle may be a 2002-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer, 2002-2009 GMC Envoy, 2002-2004 Oldsmobile Bravada, 2002-2009 Buick Rainier, or a 2003-2007 Chevrolet SSR.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372) or in one of the following ways.