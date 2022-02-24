Blythewood to celebrate Black History Month Feb. 26 & 27

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood will celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 26 & 27 with an event beginning in the historic gymnasium at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary school and culminating with a community program at Doko Meadows.

Sponsored by the Blythewood Historical Society, this year’s theme will be ‘Honoring the Legacy & Heritage of Bethel-Hanberry High School 1946-1970 & Beyond.’

The community and especially former students, faculty and any other employees who were a part of Bethel-Hanberry school during the years from 1946 to 1970 (and beyond), are invited to join us as we commemorate and celebrate this iconic educational institution for black students in Blythewood.

Registration for the program is required prior to the program. To register, call 803-333-8133, go to blythewoodhistoricalsociety.org. or register in person at 100 McNulty Street (Langford Nord House) in Blythewood.