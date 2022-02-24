Citizens to speak March 7 on rezoning rural Blythewood

By

COLUMBIA – Richland County residents received map amendment notices last week as part of the county’s newly adopted Land Development Code (LDC) changes.

Even though the county has already adopted the LDC, the new zoning codes are not yet adopted.

While the notice sent out to county residents says the new zoning classification assignments will go before the Richland County Planning Commission for a recommendation on Monday, March 7, Richland County Zoning Director Geonardo Price told The Voice on Tuesday that the county has decided to use the March 7 Planning Commission meeting to hear from residents as to whether or not they like the new zoning designation for their area. He said no votes will be taken on the issue on Monday, March 7.

“We’re going to push the Planning Commission vote back to April 4, which will give the public two times to be heard by the Commission before they vote,” Price said. “First on Monday, March 7 at 3 p.m. and again April 4 before the Commission votes on a recommendation to county council.

According to the notice mailed to residents, the 2021 LDC applies to all property located within unincorporated Richland County. The county has created a new zoning map as part of the LDC which can be viewed by going to https://bit.lyRCGovPlanning, then clicking on the different sections of the county.

Under the new LDC, the Rimer Pond Road area – stretching north and east – which is now zoned Rural (RU), will be rezoned to Residential 2 (R2).

The Residential 2 District provides lands primarily for low- to moderate-intensity residential development. Minimum lot widths will be 50 feet. But there will be no minimum lot width if vehicular access is provided to the rear of the lot from an abutting alley or if modified in accordance with Sec. 26-3.1(f)(5), cluster development. Side yard setbacks will be allowed at 10 feet unless modified in accordance with Sec. 26-3.1(f)(4), zero lot line development.

The next Planning Commission meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 7, in council chambers at the county building at 2020 Hampton Street. More information will be posted on the Rimer Pond Road Facebook page: Keep it Rural.