Public Works begins resurfacing in Blythewood area neighborhoods

COLUMBIA – Richland County’s Public Works department is advising residents and commuters of several road resurfacing projects scheduled now through mid-March. Two of these projects are focused on the following roads in Blythewood area neighborhoods:

Phase 1 – Feb. 24-28 : Bowhunter Road, Hunters Run Drive, Coyote Lane, Labrador Drive, Ranger Lane, Bear Rock Drive, Grouse Court, and Duck Point in Hunters Run

: Bowhunter Road, Hunters Run Drive, Coyote Lane, Labrador Drive, Ranger Lane, Bear Rock Drive, Grouse Court, and Duck Point in Hunters Run Phase 2 – Feb. 25-March 1: Abney Estates Drive, Valley Estates Drive, Abneywood Court, and Winding Brook Loop in Abney Hill Estates.

Palmetto Corp., the contractor for this work, will be milling the existing asphalt, patching and repairing damaged asphalt areas, then completely resurfacing the asphalt roads. Residents should expect temporary lane closures, traffic rerouting, and the presence of road maintenance equipment and personnel. The contractor will be providing traffic control personnel and warning signage and devices.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution and patience as the resurfacing projects are in progress. For questions, contact Richland County Public Works’ Engineering Division at 803-576-2400.